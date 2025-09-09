HSBC lands £333m in dividends from takeover of Silicon Valley Bank UK

HSBC acquired the bank in 2023

HSBC Innovation Banking has handed a £333m in dividends to its parent company amid a surge in profitability after completing its first full year as a subsidiary of HSBC Group.

The lender, which had been the UK subsidiary of Silicon Valley Bank until the latter’s demise in 2023, paid HSBC a special dividend of £198m in 2024, followed by another £135m interim dividend in April 2025, accounts posted to Companies House show.

The combined £333m in cash payments show HSBC is reaping the rewards of the once-beleaguered bank it rescued from the brink of collapse two years ago for just £1.

The then re-named HSBC Innovation Banking reported a pre-tax profit of £220m in 2024, a five-fold increase on the previous year, though the increase in profitability was more muted after accounting for one-off costs in connection with the lender’s 2023 takeover.

Net interest income rose 7.7 per cent to £405m during the year as it benefitted from the higher interest rate environment, while the bank’s total assets were up 7.9 per cent to £9.6bn.

But the firm, which specialises in lending to startups and fast-growing tech businesses, warned of constrained funding and lower valuations in the sector as it upped its expected credit losses provision by a whopping 62 per cent to £76m.

HSBC division hails signs of improvement

“While macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and sector-specific issues like constrained funding and valuation pressures continued to influence the market, the innovation economy has shown signs of recovery,” the bank’s board said.

“A gradual easing of inflationary pressures and stabilising interest rates have provided a more favourable backdrop, helping restore investor confidence and activity levels across VC and PE markets.

“Stricter diligence in critical sectors, including life sciences, climate tech and artificial intelligence, has introduced greater scrutiny but also new investment opportunities.

“Public markets and mergers and acquisition activity remained slow, which limited return distributions to investors, although this did show signs of improvement towards the end of the year.”

In signs of the firm’s continued growth, HSBC Innovation Banking hired more than 100 extra staff during the year, taking its total employee headcount to 747.

The lender welcomed Citigroup veteran Emily Turner as its new chief executive in June, after former boss Erin Platts was poached by investment firm Octopus Ventures.