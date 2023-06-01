Recovering Raducanu ditches fifth coach in less than two years

British No1 Emma Raducanu has ditched her latest coach after less than six months with the former US Open still recovering from surgery. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

British No1 Emma Raducanu has ditched her latest coach after less than six months with the former US Open still recovering from surgery.

The 20-year-old’s split with Sebastian Sachs is her fifth coaching breakup inside two years.

“I have really enjoyed Seb’s coaching and working with him, it’s unfortunate that circumstances made it unfeasible for both of us to continue right now and we have decided to part ways. I wish Seb all the best moving forwards,” Raducanu said on social media.

Raducanu is not at the French Open and will miss Wimbledon later this year after having three surgeries – on both wrists and one ankle.

Since her remarkable 2021 US Open triumph – in which she won 10 matches and came through qualifying at Flushing Meadows to lift the fourth Grand Slam of the year – she’s split with following Nigel Sears, Andrew Richardson, Torben Beltz and Dmitry Tursunov. Sachs is the fifth.

Raducanu is currently the World No107 and could drop to British No2 behind Jodie Burrage before she returns from injury – Burrage is World No111

Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart, Katie Swan and Heather Watson are all inside the WTA top 200 but no British reached the main draw of the French Open for the first time since 2008.

British No1 man Cameron Norrie is the only Brit in the main draw of men’s or women’s singles.

Norrie takes on Lorenzo Musetti tomorrow in the third round of the French Open, looking to reach the fourth round for the first time.

A win against the Italian will see Norrie take on either 26th seed Denis Shapovalov or World No1 Carlos Alcaraz in the last 16.