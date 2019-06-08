Queen’s Birthday Honours 2019: Oscar-winner Olivia Colman among 1,000 on main honours list

Oscar-winner Olivia Colman was among more than 1,000 people to receive honours on the Queen’s birthday after becoming a CBE. Andrew Parker and Alex Younger, the heads of MI5 and MI6 respectively, were among those to receive a knighthood, along with Bafta winner and theatre actor Simon Russell Beale.Sculptor Rachel Whiteread, Confederation of British Industry chief Carolyn Fairbairn, and Maggie’s cancer centres founder Laura Lee were included in the list of new dames.While adventurer Bear Grylls joined the likes of musician Elvis Costello, singer Alfie Boe and comedian Griff Rhys Jones in being awarded OBEs. Writers Lee Child and Joanna Trollope joined Colman in becoming CBEs, the highest award before becoming a Knight or Dame. Colman, whose real name is Sarah Sinclair, said she was “thrilled, delighted and humbled to be in the company of these incredible people, most of whom have been nowhere near as visible as I have, but should be”.The actress received an Academy Award and Bafta for her role as Queen Anne in The Favourite and is set to play Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown.In sport, there were MBEs for British Open champion Georgia Hall, as well as the former England netball captain Ama Agbeze and Scotland’s cricket captain, Kyle Coetzer. In total there were 1,073 people on the main honours list, with around 75 per cent recognised for their work in the community, while 47 per cent of the total are women.