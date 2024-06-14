King’s birthday honours: London Stock Exchange boss among business leaders recognised

Julia Hoggett and Bill Browder are among the business figures to receive honours in the King’s birthday honours list (Neal/PA Wire)

The boss of the London Stock Exchange, Julia Hoggett, has been made a dame today in a list of over 1000 “change makers and innovators” to receive gongs in the King’s birthday honours list.

Dame Julia Hoggett, who took over running the bourse in 2021 and previously held senior roles at the Financial Conduct Authority, has received the honour for services to business and finance.

In a statement, the cabinet office said the King’s birthday list honoured those who “have had an immeasurable impact on the lives of people across the country” by “creating innovative solutions or driving real change in public life”.

The former subpostmaster Alan Bates has also received a knighthood for services to justice after waging a decades-long campaign against the Post Office which shot into the national consciousness this year.

London Stock Exchange chief Julia Hoggett

Bill Browder, chief executive of Hermitage Capital Management, and head of the Global Magnitsky Justice Campaign, has also been made a Knight Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George (KCMG) in recognition of his “significant and sustained contribution to human rights and anti-corruption”.

Browder has been among the vocal critics of the Kremlin and has campaigned for tighter sanctions on Russia following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

He responded to the honour posting on social media. Browder posted on X: “Completely blown away to be Knighted this evening on the King’s birthday’s honours list. I’ve spent the last 15 years fighting to make sure that Sergei Magnitsky’s death in Russian custody would never happen again.

“Being knighted by King Charles is the ultimate recognition that my work has left a lasting legacy for Sergei Magnitsky and helped other victims around the world. It is the honour of a lifetime.”

The former chief of Unilever, Alan Jope, has also been made a CBE for services to business, while Jennifer Daly, the boss of Taylor Wimpey, was honoured for services to business and the housing sector.

Former Lord Mayor of the City of London, Alderman Nicholas Lyons was awarded a knighthood in the honours also.

He was honoured for services to the financial sector, to the growth economy, and to financial literacy, after serving as the 694th Lord Mayor of the City of London,

Lyons, who is Chairman of Phoenix Group Holdings said: “It is deeply humbling to receive this honour which reflects the work of many colleagues in the City.

“Our financial services sector is the bedrock of the economy and has a critical role to play in directing the investment needed to deliver growth in productivity and better futures for all.”

Also recognised was London fashion designer Anya Hindmarch, for services to Fashion and to Business.