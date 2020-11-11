TP ICAP to hold annual Charity Day despite 2020 disruption

Broker TP ICAP’s Charity Day has become an annual City tradition – and City A.M. can confirm it will run again despite this strange year.

Celebrities join brokers to close out deals, with all the revenues and commission generated that day donated to a variety of worthy causes.

Whilst this year will see a pivot to a digital celebration, a number of high-profile celebrities have already joined up.

City A.M. understands Oscar-winner Olivia Colman and TV duo Ant and Dec will be among those manning the phones in 2020.

This year’s Charity Day – held on December 10 – is likely to be the last that TP ICAP hold from their Broadgate offices, with the firm moving next year.

The event has raised more than £150m, supporting 2,500 charitable projects around the world.

Kelly Brook closes a deal under a watchful eye

Nicolas Breteau, Group CEO at TP ICAP, said: “This year, more than ever, we know that the charity sector is in great financial need. The health and economic crisis presented by COVID-19 has impacted everyone across the globe, and we want to continue to support charities to help the most vulnerable in society.

“This year’s event may look different, but what will remain the same is the energy and commitment of our brokers and clients to make ICAP Charity Day a resounding success and raise important funds for our charitable partners across the globe.”