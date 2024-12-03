Purton set to have the Lucky Touch on Cruz’s Stunning Peach

Tony Cruz (left) and Zac Purton combine in the finale with Stunning Peach.

IT’S SHOWTIME at Happy Valley in Hong Kong today, when a dozen of the world’s best jockeys head into battle for the LONGINES International Jockeys’ Championship award.

With four allotted races worth around HK$750,000 (£75,000) each in prize money, and the top jockey who gains the highest number of points during the four-race contest picking up a HK$500,000 cheque, you can guarantee competition will be fierce with no quarter given.

The likes of Zac Purton and Hugh Bowman will spearhead local interest, while Ryan Moore, William Buick and recently crowned ‘World’s Best Jockey’ James McDonald are just a few of the iconic names in opposition.

It is no wonder the city track will be packed to the rafters for this spectacular and exciting programme.

Leading Hong Kong pilot Purton is well on his way to surpassing Douglas Whyte’s record of 1,813 victories as the winning-most jockey in the city and should enjoy further success at the meeting, starting with LUCKY TOUCH who seeks to successfully follow up a recent course and distance victory in the Great Britain Handicap (11.30am) over the extended mile.

The Jamie Richards-trained four-year-old was slow to acclimatise to his new surroundings last season after being shipped in from New Zealand.

He did, however, show some signs of ability at Sha Tin and following the summer break in July, returned a much more mature galloper.

Making his first appearance at the Valley last month, he could be called the winner from some way out and Purton needed only the minimum of effort to steer him home to a convincing success.

In what looks an average contest, that is the best form on view, and he should be hard to beat despite his seven-pound penalty.

The Zac-Man could strike again later in the card when he jumps aboard the Tony Cruz-trained STUNNING PEACH in the Japan Handicap (2.55pm) over nine furlongs.

This former Joseph O’Brien-trained gelding, known as Islandsinthestream when a dual winner in Ireland, has always been held in high regard by the Cruz stable who believe he could turn into a leading HK Derby contender next March.

Purton also believes the son of leading sire Wootton Bassett has a big engine and has ridden him in all four races and sat on him in numerous trials.

The partnership has already won over the distance at Sha Tin, and although this will be his first sighting of the tight Happy Valley circuit, he looks the ideal type to excel around the sharp bends.

The opposition are strong with former course and distance winners, Moments In Time, Chill Chibi and Flamingo Trillion lining up, while Karma, Red Hare King and Turin Mascot, are entitled to go close on their best form.

In what looks a tightly knit handicap, on form the progressive Stunning Peach could have a few pounds in hand of his rivals and offers some value.

POINTERS

Lucky Touch 11.30am Happy Valley

Stunning Peach 2.55pm Happy Valley