Bow, the formerly industrial district of East London, isn’t renowned for its grand period properties – so there is considerable excitement among buyers when one does come on to the market.

Such is the case with this five-bedroom property on Bow Road, which is not only an example of a beautifully-preserved Georgian period house, but also has particularly eye-catching and unique interiors thanks to its current owner, who works as a designer.

“It is a real rarity for the area it is in,” says Lee O’Neil, partner and head of the Canary Wharf and Wapping office at Knight Frank, which is selling the home. “The owner is a bit unique, quite an extroverted character, and his home is like that as well”.

The owner, he says, is leaving London to buy a castle near Somerset.

Another feature that makes the home stand out feature is the limestone covered, heated swimming pool – also a rare find in this part of the capital. Set within a tranquil garden, the pool is self-cleaning and also has a waterfall feature.



















The home is spread across five floors, and has three bathrooms and two generous reception rooms. It also has both a conservatory and an orangery, which features exposed brickwork and bespoke glass roof.

It sits at the end of a terrace of seven houses within a conservation area close to both Mile End Park and Victoria Park. Transport links are available from Bow Road and Mile End stations. and there is also off-street parking for three cars.

It has reclaimed marble, limestone and wooden floors throughout, and also retains a number of original Georgian cornices, shutters and fireplaces.

The interiors have an Eastern theme, with bonsai trees, bamboo and Buddhist-style statues all cropping up throughout.

“We think it would suit a couple who work in Canary Wharf or the City and who want a family-sized home, but also want to be able to get to work in a cab in 10 minutes,” O’Neil says.

He adds that there has been interest from across the board, however, including young, affluent buyers who have their sights set on East London, and older, single buyers looking to return to London for their retirement.

Knight Frank is seeking offers of £2.25m and above for the Bow Road home.