Priti Patel meets with Albanian officials weeks after refugee re-routing rumours

Home secretary Priti Patel met with Albanian officials yesterday, following reports that the UK and Albania were in talks over re-routing refugees earlier this month.

Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab confirmed just weeks ago that the government is looking at ways to process asylum seekers abroad, in a bid to halt treacherous Channel crossings in dinghies.

However, Albania vigorously denied that it is willing to process people attempting to enter the UK by sea.

Albanian prime minister Edi Rama said that his government would “never receive refugees for richer countries”, the Times reported.

The talks follow the Channel tragedy last week, the worst of its kind, which resulted in 27 people drowning off the British coast.

Delighted to meet @bledicuci this afternoon. Albania is a key partner in tackling some of the biggest challenges we face, from illegal migration to organised crime.



Today we signed a new agreement to share DNA between law enforcement, to speed up criminal investigations 🇬🇧🇦🇱 pic.twitter.com/VfGkxun2dT — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) November 29, 2021

The Home Office declined to comment on whether the meeting discussed processing refugees overseas.