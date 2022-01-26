Prince Andrew demands trial by jury in sexual assault case

Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew has demanded a trial by jury in the Virginia Giuffre sexual assault case, according to his lawyers today.

Giuffre is suing the Duke of York in a civil case in New York, in which she claims she was forced to have sex with him on three occasions when she was 17 years old.

The Duke, who had his royal affiliations and military titles removed by the Queen earlier this month, has denied any wrongdoing.

“Prince Andrew hereby demands a trial by jury on all causes of action asserted in the complaint,” Andrew’s attorney Andrew Brettler wrote to Judge Lewis Kaplan.

Giuffre has alleged that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell forced her into a sexual encounter with the British royal 20 years ago.

Andrew has denied that late paedophile Epstein “trafficked girls to him”, his legal team wrote in a court filing.

Maxwell, daughter of British press titan Robert Maxwell, was found guilty of sex trafficking girls as young as 14 in December.