Prime Minister ‘confident’ EU will shift on Brexit

The Prime Minister has said he is “confident” the European Union will shift its position on Brexit, allowing a deal to be struck before the 31st October deadline.

During a visit to the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro, Boris Johnson told journalists he was hopeful negotiations could resume, but stressed “we will be ready to come out” either way.

“As I said on the steps of Downing Street – there may well be bumps in the road,” Johnson said.

“Now of course our friends and partners on the other side of the Channel are showing a little bit of reluctance at the moment to change their position. That’s fine – I’m confident that they will – but in the meantime we have to get ready for a no deal outcome.

“I want a deal. We’re ready to work with our friends and partners to get a deal but if you want a good deal for the UK, you must simultaneously get ready to come out without one.”

Johnson is meeting his French and German counterparts Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel later this week, ahead of the G7 summit in Biarritz, which starts on Saturday.

He has made the removal of the Irish backstop a precondition of talks, arguing it is “anti-democratic”. However, so far the European side has refused to budge on the terms of withdrawal agreed under Theresa May, saying only “clarifications” could be made.

Separately, Jean-Claude Juncker has reportedly pulled out of the G7 summit, citing ill health.

