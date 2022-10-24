Premiership rugby: Drop goals, Sharks harpooned and Bath rejoice

Adam Hastings landed a 55-metre drop goal on Friday as the Premiership saw a number of exciting moments in round 7. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

With the current financial woes facing the English domestic game, there were only four matches in play in this week’s Premiership. We saw a stunning drop goal and a last-minute win, but here are our four takeaways from round seven.

Quins make Sale jokers

Marcus Smith scored 24 points yesterday as Harlequins ended Sale Sharks’ unbeaten start to the season. The Manchester outfit’s best ever start to a rugby season came to an end yesterday as Harlequins turned the screw and played an intelligent match.

Quins’ 29-13 win marks the first time the Londoners have won at the Salford Stadium since 2015 and it is testament to how competitive the league is at the moment – only Saracens remain unbeaten.

The match was a case of playing the game in front of you and Harlequins – so used to relentless running and an attacking style – were smart about taking penalty scores and building a lead.

England are set to head for a five-day camp in Jersey from today and seeing brilliant performances from the likes of Smith will be of comfort to Eddie Jones, a man who lost a few of his preferred players – such as Jonny May – to injury at the weekend.

No luck for irish

‘Friday Night Lights’ tends to bring out the showboating from Premiership sides, and at the beginning of the weekend it was London Irish and Gloucester Rugby looking to dazzle.

It wasn’t a classic to say the least. Both sides missed a multitude of chances and neither team managed to bring their hot stepping backs into the phase play too often – Gloucester were eventual 22-21 winners.

The pivotal moment, though, came at around the 60-minute mark when Gloucester fly-half Adam Hastings – recently called up into the Scotland squad ahead of British and Irish Lion Finn Russell – walloped a 55-metre drop goal.

It was a sensational play in the match and a real ‘I was there’ moment for the 9,000 fans inside the stadium Irish share with Premier League side Brentford.

Gloucester are now on a run of three wins in a row while Irish linger closer to the bottom of the table. Eyes now turn to a huge West Country derby this weekend when Gloucester host Exeter on Friday night.

Londoners at the death

It’s the newest big rivalry in the Premiership, given the words exchanged in the past, but it was Saracens who came out on top against Exeter Chiefs.

The Londoner’s 22-20 win came from an Alex Goode kick in the red and ensured that Sarries remained unbeaten in the league this year.

Exeter looked good throughout – physical as ever and aggressive around the park – but their 80-minute performance was just missing some clinical edge and Saracens were able to capitalise.

Chiefs are up there in the higher places of the table but they’ll be looking to rediscover the ruthless edge they had when they put 50 points on Bristol last time out.

Bath clean off wounds

When Bath last won a game of rugby before last weekend, over 150 days ago, Britain had a different chancellor, home secretary, Prime Minister and Monarch. But on Saturday afternoon Saints became the first side to fall to Johann Van Graan’s Bath.

Saints have been blowing hot and cold this year but on Saturday they were near freezing point – very little worked for them and they didn’t really fire a shot.

Bath on the other hand worked the space well and managed to come out 27-14 winners in the West Country.

It’s only their first win, and it lifts them off the bottom of the table, but it’s a platform for Bath to work upon – they have a bye week next before they travel to Newcastle.