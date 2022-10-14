Ollie Phillips: A good culture can give a side that extra one per cent

London Irish and Sale Sharks are examples of clubs with a good culture – they both play tonight. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

“Rugby values” aren’t always renowned by those who look at the sport from the outside, but few could deny that the development of culture within a squad can be paramount to positivity on and off the field.

We have seen in recent days and weeks how Worcester Warriors and Wasps have been smothered with wellwishers and positive energy following their respective financial predicaments.

The #Together campaign at Worcester has a new tenant in Wasps and here’s me hoping both clubs can find a future for themselves.

Culture, quite simply, is everything. It is the one per cent between success and failure, between that audacious cross-field kick coming off or leading to an intercept. It’s paramount to a winning mindset.

Tonight unbeaten Sale Sharks host London Irish and I think these are two sides with some of the most obvious cultures in the Premiership, besides the likes of Saracens and Harlequins.

Sale have built their squad around tightness in defence and explosive ability in attack. They might not be the most exciting side to watch in the league at the moment but they’re winning.

I don’t think it’s a coincidence that Alex Sanderson has developed a culture like the one he’s presiding over given the teachers he had at Saracens.

Clash of cultures

London Irish are completely different, their identity relies on throwing the ball around and hoping or expecting your fellow players will be on the same wavelength.

The match-up tonight is fascinating but I back Sale to continue their unbeaten run and return to the top of the table. It could be a high scoring affair and I expect both sides to earn some league points.

In fact I am backing home wins across the board in the Premiership this weekend.

Northampton aren’t quite firing on all cylinders but their comeback win against Wasps was sensational. Newcastle struggled against Saracens and I think they’ll find it difficult this week against the Saints, too.

I’m backing Gloucester to beat Bristol tomorrow despite the Cherry and Whites being without a number of props and centre Mark Atkinson. Bristol look a little lost at the moment and Gloucester should capitalise.

Saracens are looking almost unbeatable right now and they should extend their winning run over Bath in north London. The away side were much improved last weekend but I think Saracens should have no trouble in turning the West Country boys over.

Harlequins’ Sunday serving against Leicester Tigers looks like it could be the game of the weekend, another two sides set in their own distinct cultures.

Harlequins should snatch this so long as the weather holds up. I think Tigers are still trying to find themselves following their victory in the final last season.

China diary and time zones

I have just picked my squad to head to the first leg of the Asian Series in Bangkok – we fly on Monday. From there we head to Korea before finishing up in Dubai.

I think I have a balanced squad full of talent and they should be able to hold their own throughout the series. I am looking forward to seeing how they get on at this level.

Being out here does mean the time zones work in my favour for the Women’s World Cup and I cannot wait for England’s match with France tomorrow.

It’s England’s biggest group game, simple as that. A win here almost guarantees them an easier route to the final and France look a little undercooked. I’m backing England to win but it won’t be easy.

China Sevens head coach Ollie Phillips is the founder of Optimist Performance, experts in leadership development and behavioural change. Follow Ollie on Twitter and on LinkedIn.