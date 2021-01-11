Aston Villa’s scheduled Premier League fixture against Tottenham on Wednesday has been postponed due the Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

Tottenham will instead play Fulham in a rearranged match, while other fixtures involving Chelsea and Everton have also been affected.

Villa closed their training ground last week and fielded a team of youth players in Friday’s FA Cup defeat against Liverpool.

It followed a “significant” outbreak at the club, with cases among players and staff reaching double figures over two rounds of tests.

Villa requested their Premier League match be rearranged and the competition today announced a rejigged calendar.

Fulham will visit Tottenham on Wednesday evening, a fortnight after the Cottagers’ own outbreak forced the game’s postponement.

As a result, Fulham’s planned match at home to Chelsea has been moved from this Friday evening to Saturday 5:30pm for additional recovery time.

Villa’s game against Everton, scheduled for the Saturday tea-time slot, will now take place on Sunday at noon.

The Premier League is facing extra pressure to reschedule postponed fixtures as a result of the pandemic.

The delay to last season means this campaign has been squeezed into a shorter period, leaving fewer spare dates for rearranged games.