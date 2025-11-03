Premier League exec steps down to lead Major League Soccer challenger competition

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 13: Tony Scholes, Premier League Chief Football Officer attends the Premier League Season 2024/25 Kick-Off at Embankment Galleries, Somerset House on August 13, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images for Premier League)

The Premier League is set to lose one of its top staff, chief football officer Tony Scholes, at the end of the season after he agreed to head up a challenger to Major League Soccer in the US.

Scholes is to be president of a new top-tier competition to be launched in 2028 by the United Soccer League (USL), which currently runs second, third and lower tiers in North America.

The former Stoke City chief executive will be tasked with running the league, which is designed to offer a path to the top flight not possible with MLS, which is closed to promotion.

“I am thrilled to join the USL at such an important moment for the game in America,” said Scholes, who joined the Premier League in 2021.

“Having worked in football at every level of the English system, I’ve seen the power of sport and the compelling nature of games that truly matter, week after week.

“Promotion and relegation create opportunity, consequence, and emotion that capture the imagination of players and fans alike.

“The chance to help bring that model to the US, while developing high-performing leagues and pathways for players, is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

The USL’s proposed league does not yet have a name or any confirmed teams but has secured investment from private equity firm Belltower Partners, whose CEO has also joined the board.

Read more Premier League spending not suffocating Europe, insists chief

“The USL has the rare chance to build something from a clean sheet – a league structure rooted in performance, sustainability, and community connection,” Scholes added.

“I look forward to working with the league’s leadership and new and existing clubs to establish the standards and systems that will ensure the USL’s long-term success.”

Premier League clubs told of Scholes exit

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters is understood to have informed clubs on Friday that Scholes would be leaving in July, in an email praising his contribution.

The USL’s group president, former agent Paul McDonough, has insisted its new league is not devised as a threat to MLS, though inevitably it will be a competitor if successful.

The hiring of Scholes, who succeeded now-Arsenal CEO Richard Garlick at the Premier League, from the world’s top domestic competition gives the ambitious project further credibility as it looks to attract new teams.

“I do think it shows ambition,” McDonough told The Guardian. “I hope we get better owners into Division One, that’ll be really important for us.”

USL CEO Alec Papadakis added: “Tony Scholes is a proven leader with experience at the highest levels of the global game. He brings unmatched credibility and perspective as we build our Division One league and introduce promotion and relegation in US professional soccer.

“His appointment marks another major step forward for the USL and underscores the confidence and momentum behind what we’re building.”