Porsche Macan EV review: Popular performance SUV goes electric

You’ll note the title of this review refers to the ‘Porsche Macan EV’. In truth, this car is just the ‘Macan’ – a clean-sheet new SUV intended to replace the long-serving combustion car.

However, the market’s less-than-ravenous appetite for EVs has forced a rethink. So, for now at least, Porsche will continue selling the petrol-powered Macan alongside this new electric version. Oh, and both of them are simply called ‘Macan’. Those crazy Germans…

There is another interesting twist to this tale. The older Macan will no longer be offered throughout Europe due to new cybersecurity legislation. But since Britain has left the EU, we can help ourselves. Perhaps there is one benefit to Brexit after all.

Four models of Porsche Macan

The Porsche Macan EV

There are currently four rungs on the Macan EV ladder. The basic car has a single electric motor and rear-wheel drive, serves up 340hp (360hp on overboost when using launch control) and costs £67,200.

Next up is the twin-motor, four-wheel-drive Macan 4, with 387hp (408hp on overboost) and a price tag of £69,800. Then comes the Macan 4S, which musters 448hp (516hp) and will set you back £75,400. Finally, there is the flagship Macan Turbo, with a punchy 584hp (639hp) for a no-less-punchy £95,000.

All models use a 100kWh battery and can charge at up to 270kW. Find a suitable ultra-rapid charger and that means a 10 to 80 percent top-up in just 21 minutes. At home, using a standard wallbox, a full fill takes more like 10 hours.

The most efficient Macan, unsurprisingly, is the entry-level version, with a range of up to 398 miles in the official WLTP test. Opt for the all-guns-blazing Turbo and the best you can expect is 367 miles.

Slippery for a SUV

The Porsche Macan EV

Underneath, the electric Macan shares its platform with the new Audi Q6 E-Tron. On the surface, it’s a recognisable evolution of the original car, with a squat stance, high waistline and coupe-like profile.

Porsche paid particular attention to aerodynamics in its efforts to boost range, including features such as active cooling shutters, smooth-surfaced alloy wheels and a fully enclosed underbody. The result is a drag coefficient of 0.25 – exceptionally slippery for an SUV.

The upside to being a Sport Utility Vehicle, of course, is practicality. You can carry five adults in comfort and the boot swallows a useful 540 litres, expanding to 1,348 litres if you fold the 40/20/40-split rear seats. The sloping rear window isn’t dog-friendly, but the absence of an engine does liberate space for an 84-litre ‘frunk’ (front boot) – handy for storing the charging cable. All electric Macan models can tow up to 2,000kg.

Starting with the Macan 4S

The Porsche Macan EV

Arriving in Stuttgart (where else?), I sign a disclaimer, grab a Porsche-branded wristband and assemble in a blustery car park near the airport. Two flavours of Macan are available today: the 4S and the rear-driven base model. Note: we’ll be testing the Turbo in the UK very soon.

I start in the 4S, which summons a mighty 605lb ft of torque and can blast to 62mph in 4.1 seconds. The product chief calls it the “sweet spot” in the range. This particular car also boasts a great spec, combining Oak Green Neo metallic paint and a Night Green leather interior.

My 4S also has the optional Off-Road Package, featuring beefier bumpers and an additional 10mm of ground clearance (up to 195mm with the standard air suspension in its Normal setting). It certainly gives the Macan some added attitude; just don’t expect Land Rover levels of capability if you venture off-piste.

Inside the 2024 Porsche Macan

The Porsche Macan EV

Inside, the Macan feels upmarket and pleasingly understated. Its central touchscreen is incorporated into the dashboard, rather than looking like an iPad-style afterthought, and the curved digital display in front of the driver is crisp and customisable. There’s also an optional passenger-side screen that tells your significant other exactly how fast you’re going…

Switch on, select drive via a knurled metal toggle and the Macan is ready to roll. In common with most electric cars, there are no gears; acceleration is utterly linear and very rapid indeed. Switch into Sport or Sport Plus modes and you get sharper throttle response and an odd synthesised engine noise called Porsche Electric Sport Sound. I eventually turned it off.

When it comes to slowing down, the Macan doesn’t offer varying levels of regenerative braking or a one-pedal mode. However, the result is an EV that feels progressive and natural to drive, especially if you’re used to a conventional car.

Porsche Macan EV: Hurry up and weight

The Porsche Macan EV

What isn’t quite so natural is how the car responds to the road. Its steering is direct and communicative, but the air suspension often feels a little restless and overdamped – more so in the sportier driving modes.

A hefty kerb weight of 2,345 kg is undoubtedly a factor here. To put that in context, it’s nearly twice the weight of a Ford Fiesta – and up to 200kg more than the original 2002 Cayenne.

So is it fun? Umm… up to a point. The Macan resists roll, grips keenly and feels well balanced. But the petrol car’s eager impersonation of a high-riding hot hatchback isn’t carried across to the EV. You’re always aware of the physics at play.

Back to basics

The Porsche Macan EV

Then I swap into the base model (just called ‘Macan’, to muddy the waters still further) and abruptly revise my opinion. You know that well-worn cliché about the best 911 being a no-frills Carrera? Turns out it’s true for this Porsche, too.

In terms of performance, the Macan is some way behind the 4S, reaching 62mph in 5.7 seconds. Yet it’s also a useful 125kg lighter, thanks to only having one electric motor.

Combine that with steel suspension, rather than dual-chamber air springs, and the result is a car that feels more settled and happier in its own skin. Whether at slower speeds in town or stringing together hillside hairpins, I felt more confident and enjoyed it more.

Verdict: Porsche Macan EV

The Porsche Macan EV

The Macan hasn’t unseated the Porsche Taycan as the best-driving family EV, but it’s a far more rewarding experience than most electric SUVs.

Factor in a fantastic interior, top-notch build quality and the kudos of a Porsche badge and the Macan is likely to remain Stuttgart’s top-selling vehicle worldwide.

However, while the cheapest electric Macan is probably the best – the sweet spot, if you will – this model is still hugely undercut by the petrol car, which starts from £54,900. Is the EV worth a £12,300 premium, even taking into account its lower tax and ‘fuel’ bills? Do your sums before you buy and, as with any Porsche, be wary of the fast-escalating cost of options.

Tim Pitt writes for Motoring Research

Porsche Macan EV

PRICE: £67,200

POWER: 360hp

0-62MPH: 5.7sec

TOP SPEED: 137mph

KERB WEIGHT: 2,220kg

BATTERY SIZE: 100kWh

ELECTRIC RANGE: 398 miles