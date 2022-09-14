Porsche Macan T review: The SUV sweet-spot?

It is a truth universally acknowledged that, a single (or married) man (or woman) in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a Porsche. And it’s also true that, whichever Porsche you buy, from a Cayman to a Taycan, the GTS version is invariably the sweet-spot.

Such was the case for the Macan, Stuttgart’s long-serving compact SUV, where the £68,800 GTS has replaced the now-discontinued Turbo and Turbo S as the flagship of the range.

But wait! The new Macan T takes the GTS formula – a more focused chassis, sportier styling and lots of equipment – and applies it to the entry-level car. At £55,800, might it actually provide the best blend of sense and sensibility?

More for your money

Porsche has offered T-for-Touring versions of the 911 and 718 Boxster/Cayman for some time, but this is the first SUV to receive the treatment. In truth, after eight years on sale, and with the fully electric Macan due in 2023, it has the whiff of a run-out special. You certainly get more for your money.

Something you won’t get more of, though, is power. The Macan T uses the same 265hp four-cylinder engine as the base model, which drives all four wheels via a seven-speed PDK auto gearbox. Use launch control – part of the standard Sport Chrono package – and it will hit 62mph in 6.2 seconds. Plenty of hot hatchbacks go quicker.

Practicality and poise

Considering how gopping early Cayennes looked, the Macan does a great job of grafting Porsche’s – mostly 911-derived – styling cues onto an SUV. The T looks sharper still, with its lowered stance and Agate Grey finish for the front splitter, door mirrors, side blades and roof spoiler. It also wears the same 20-inch alloys as the Macan S, plus a set of slash-cut sports tailpipes.

Inside, there are eight-way-adjustable heated sports seats with Sport-Tex fabric centres and embossed Porsche crests on the headrests. Other niceties include a heated GT sports steering wheel, a Sport Chrono stopwatch atop the dashboard and ‘Macan T’ treadplates in black aluminium. You’ll also find space for two six-footers – or three children – in the back, plus a practical 458-litre boot.

Porsche Macan T on test.



Vital stats: 265hp, 295lb ft, 0-62mph in 6.2sec, 144mph, 1,865kg, 26.4-28.0mpg and 229-242g/km.



Price before options: £53,970. Price as tested: N/A. pic.twitter.com/mY7LL08ZMH — Tim Pitt (@timpitt100) August 11, 2022

So, about those corners. With 58kg less weight over its front axle than the six-cylinder Macan S, the T turns in with alacrity and typical Porsche poise. There’s very little body-roll and its weighty steering feels reassuringly precise.

The enemy within

Up the pace and you sense the car’s balance shift and the rear tyres working hard. Where many SUVs lose their composure, this one seems to knuckle down and relish the challenge. And the difference between a basic Macan and a T? It isn’t transformative, but it’s there.

You could make a case for spending £5,000 to upgrade to the T, then. After all, it’s more engaging than the standard car, looks better and comes with more than £5,000 of added kit. It’s also still a ‘good fortune’ cheaper than a GTS.

However, there is an enemy within: the Macan S, which costs just £1,000 more and brings those two extra cylinders and 115 more horses to the party. If you enjoy driving, the cultured 380hp V6 (tuned to 440hp in the GTS) lords it over the mediocre four-pot engine like Jane Austen over Marian Keyes. Setting aside pride and prejudice, it’s all the persuasion we need.

Tim Pitt writes for Motoring Research

Porsche Macan T

PRICE: £53,970

POWER: 265hp

0-62MPH: 6.2sec

TOP SPEED: 144mph

FUEL ECONOMY: 26.4-28.0mpg

CO2 EMISSIONS: 229-242g/km