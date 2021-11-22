Porsche reveals ‘sweet spot’ Taycan GTS Sport Turismo

Porsche has pulled the wraps off a new GTS version of the Taycan at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Positioned above the Taycan 4S and below the Turbo, the company describes it as ‘a real sweet spot in the range’.

The Taycan GTS debuts a new Sport Turismo body style, too. Based on the existing Cross Turismo estate, it features lower suspension for a sportier stance.

It also ditches the SUV-style body cladding and Gravel driving mode of the more rugged Cross Turismo.

The GTS serves up 598hp (440kW) of overboost power when using launch control – enough to blast either the saloon or Sport Turismo to 62mph in 3.7 seconds, plus a (limited) top speed of 155mph. Quoted range after a full charge is 312 miles.

Porsche promises ‘further dynamic focus’ for the GTS. Adaptive PASM suspension comes as standard, with agility-enhancing rear-wheel steering an option.

A modified Electric Sport Sound system should make it sound faster, too. Let’s hope for a convincing impression of the 911 GT3’s petrol flat-six…

On the outside, black highlights on the bumpers, door mirrors and window surrounds help the GTS look the part.

Inside, you’ll discover acres of tactile Race-Tex fabric (Porsche’s answer to Alcantara) and enough space for five adults and their luggage.

One interesting option for the GTS Sport Turismo is a touch-sensitive panoramic sunroof. A liquid crystal film within the glass can change from clear to opaque at the press of a finger. Uniquely, the roof consists of nine sections, each of which can be tinted individually.

The Taycan is the final Porsche model to get the GTS treatment. First deliveries are expected in spring 2022, with prices from £104,190 – or £104,990 for the Sport Turismo. Look out for a review in City AM soon.

Tim Pitt writes for Motoring Research