Police on standby to help supermarkets in London lockdown

Police could be called in to support UK supermarkets to deter aggressive behaviour in the event of a London lockdown as part of measures to delay the spread of coronavirus.



Politicians and supermarkets have both urged the public to stock panic buying, however demand has continued to spike, shelves have been stripped and delivery slots are booked up weeks in advance.



Grocers have been forced to impose limits on the number of in-demand products consumers can buy due to shortages of basic items such as pasta and toilet roll.



Reuters reported that this morning there were fights and rowdy scenes at supermarkets across the UK today ahead of tighter restrictions being imposed by the government, which is expected to include a London lockdown although government has not confirmed details of the plan.



Andrew Opie, Director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, said: “Retailers across the country are working closely with police and other partners to keep retail sites running as smoothly as possible.

“Even when circumstances are difficult, retailers are well-versed in providing effective security measures.

“It is essential that customers are considerate of the millions of shopworkers who are working incredibly hard to get shelves restocked.

“ Any forms of abusive or violent behaviour will not be tolerated and retailers will continue to work with the police to protect their staff and customers.”

“It is vital that police forces prioritise the safety of those who are working to meet the needs of an entire country. Anyone found to be abusing staff or customers should be met with the full force of the law.”

