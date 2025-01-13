Polestar 2 review: Popular premium EV now tops 400 miles

First launched in 2022, the Polestar 2 was the first fully electric model from the Chinese-owned Swedish brand. However, things move fast in the EV market, so Polestar has given its stylish crossover a substantial overhaul.

The Polestar 2 faces a lot more competition than when it initially went on sale. The market for electric executive cars was limited in 2020, but today it contains vehicles as diverse as the BMW i4, Volkswagen ID.7 and Hyundai Ioniq 6.

The rise of the Tesla Model 3 has been hard to ignore, too, and Polestar has taken a deliberate aim at the omnipresent ‘Musk mobile’. While the updated ‘2’ looks similar on the outside, it includes some major technical changes – including an official range that now stretches to 409 miles.

For those keen to spot updated versions among the 160,000 examples of the Polestar 2 already on the road, a blanked-off front grille is the key design difference versus the original car.

Letting the stars align

For the 2025 model year, the Polestar 2 will receive even more changes, intended to bring it into line with the newer Polestar 3 and 4. New options packs have been added, along with two new exterior colours.

However, this pales into significance compared to the battery and motor changes made for 2024, including converting Single Motor models from front- to rear-wheel drive. Tweaks to the batteries and motors unlock nine percent more efficiency, and extend range by 22 percent.

The Polestar 2 lineup now consists of a choice between Single Motor variants in Standard or Long Range trim, or a Dual Motor version with the option of a Performance Pack.

With the Polestar 2 Single Motor Long Range offering, as per its name, the longest official battery range of 409 miles, could it be the best all-rounder of the bunch? We borrowed one for a week to find out.

Steering from the rear

The Single Motor Long Range develops a healthy 299hp, combined with 361lb ft of torque. Ungraciously stomp on the accelerator and the car gives a hint of its rear-wheel-drive layout, but deploys the instant hit of torque with impressive smoothness.

A 0-62mph time of 6.2 seconds isn’t lightning-fast for a modern EV, but the Polestar 2’s mid-range acceleration is far more convincing. Regenerative braking also allows it to be driven in ‘one-pedal’ mode, with the brake pedal itself delivering progressive feedback.

Swapping the Single Motor model to rear-wheel drive has made the Polestar 2 feel more engaging, although you can never escape its hefty two-tonne kerb weight. The ride is on the firm side, too, especially on cars fitted with 20-inch alloy wheels.

Polestar 2: Going the distance

A slightly taut ride will likely be forgotten once the Polestar 2’s range is experienced. During our time with the Single Motor Long Range model, it felt genuinely difficult to use up the 82kWh battery’s charge, even with plenty of spirited driving and motorway runs.

Although the official WLTP range of 409 miles is, as with any electric car, an unrealistic goal in the real world, the Polestar 2 Single Motor Long Range comes closer than many. Driven carefully, achieving 350 miles from a single charge is possible, aided by an estimated range readout on the digital dashboard.

All versions of the Polestar 2 other than the standard Single Motor model are compatible with public chargers offering speeds up to 205kWh. This means going from a 10 to 80 percent charge can take 28 minutes.

Charging at home with an 11kW wallbox will require eight hours to replenish the battery in full.

A lesson in Scandi minimalism

On the inside, the Polestar 2 remains largely unchanged, although this is no bad thing. Much as we would prefer more physical buttons, the car is a demonstration of an effective, touchscreen-based user experience.

The portrait-orientated 11.5-inch central screen is quick to respond and simple to use. Polestar has kept the graphical chintz to a minimum, making it easy to flick through menus and find what you need. The standard 12.3-inch digital instrument panel is also pleasingly minimal in its design.

Adding to the Polestar 2’s credentials is a comfortable seating position, which makes it feel more like driving a traditional saloon car than a high-riding crossover. Build quality is exemplary, creating an upmarket feel without being ostentatious.

Interior space could be better, though, with passenger room in the rear tighter than the car’s dimensions might suggest. Boot space is reasonable at 407 litres, with an extra 41 litres available in the ‘frunk’ beneath the bonnet. The lift-up bag holder in the boot is a wonderful piece of design, but does require the optional Plus Package.

All the EV you could ever need?

With a premium image, classy interior and a driving experience that balances refinement with efficiency, there is a lot to like about the Polestar 2. A firm ride and limited rear cabin space are the only notable drawbacks.

Particularly in Single Motor Long Range trim, the Polestar 2 is an EV to persuade even ardent sceptics that battery power doesn’t have to make life harder. Few will use its full range in a day – and thus without charging overnight again at home – but the mileage is there if you need it.

With prices from £44,950, the Polestar 2 isn’t the most affordable EV. For comparison, the entry-level Tesla Model 3 starts at £39,990, but feels less of a premium proposition.

Five years is a long time in the rapidly changing world of electric cars, but the updates to the Polestar 2 keep it close to the top of the pile. The positives far outweigh any negatives when it comes to this desirable electric car.

Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor

PRICE: From £48,950

POWER: 299hp

0-62MPH: 6.2 seconds

TOP SPEED: 127mph

BATTERY SIZE: 82kWh

ELECTRIC RANGE: 409 miles

• John Redfern writes for Motoring Research