P&O restarts Channel sailings as calls for boss resignation pile up

P&O restarted cross-Channel services amid safety issues. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

P&O restarted today its Channel routes amid safety concerns and government calls for boss Peter Hebblethwaite to resign.

The Spirit of Britain vessel departed late last night carrying freight customers, as passenger services are expected to resume early next week.

Initially detained by the coastguard on 13 April, the Spirit of Britain was cleared for sail on Saturday.

Today’s was the first cross-Channel sailing to take place in more than a month, ever since the disgraced ferry operator sacked 800 seafarers and replaced them with cheaper labour.

The unlawful decision sparked government outrage, prompting transport secretary Grant Shapps to order the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) to inspect P&O’s fleet after safety issues were brought to light.

Shapps continued to double down, telling MPs today the chief executive’s refusal to resign was “completely unsustainable.”

The secretary’s comments come a day after another recently cleared P&O ship, the European Causeway, lost power off the coast of Northern Ireland.

The vessel, now in the Northern Irish port of Larne, suffered a “mechanical issue” as it was unable to manoeuvre as required for more than an hour.

MCA agents confirmed today that, while not detained, the vessel will need to pass another inspection before setting sail.

“We generally follow up all issues reported on passenger vessels to ensure the safety of those onboard the vessel and that any issues are not so serious that they pose a threat to life or the environment,” said an agency spokesperson.

“In the case of European Causeway we will be following up the incident with an inspection.”