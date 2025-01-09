Playing Nice: ITV responds to big viewer complaint about James Norton drama

ITV’s Playing Nice, with James Norton, has been savaged by critics and viewers

James Norton was the first A-List name to lead a small screen production this year when Playing Nice dropped on ITV earlier this week – but viewers (and critics) shared similar complaints about how much of the plot wasn’t realistic.

In Playing Nice, Norton’s character is given the wrong baby by a hospital, a mix-up that does actually happen from time to time in real life. But the setting, in which Norton’s character and his partner fraternises with another couple in a similar situation, have been lambasted as unrealistic.

One viewer wrote on X: “I cannot believe for a second that both couples would just be allowed to meet one another without professional mediation or supervision. Have the hospital authorities just shared addresses and told them to get on with it?”

Another said: “Surely there would be some kind of professional mediation or social worker/lawyer present in a neutral zone.. not “oh pop round for a glass of champers while we have a little chat about everything” kind of situation! So of the mark this #PlayingNice.”

However, producers have explained why this informal meeting happened without any medical supervision – it was because Norton’s character Miles broke hospital rules.

“The informal meeting of the families in Playing Nice came about at Miles’ specific instigation,” producers of Playing Nice told City AM.

“As the drama develops, you’ll see his character doesn’t play nicely or by the book and at that point, social services, the courts and medical professionals become involved.”

Viewers on James Norton ITV drama Playing Nice: ‘Surely that’s not professional’

It comes as another viewer called the drama “a load of preposterous nonsense,” adding: “How did James Norton read the script and think yeah this is a great character who I definitely need to play. Phil Davis looks like he’s had Botox. And just an absolutely bonkers plot.”

Others have had more confidence in the show starring the Happy Valley actor. The Times gave the drama four stars in its review, and other more positive viewers have been sharing theories about how the mix-up happened, with one sharing that they “didn’t even mean to put it on but can’t stop watching.”

The show, with promotional material asking the question “what if your child was their child?”, has four episodes which are all available on the ITV Player.

