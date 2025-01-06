Viewers are slating James Norton ITV drama Playing Nice

ITV’s Playing Nice, with James Norton, has been savaged by critics and viewers

James Norton seems to have a penchant for family dramas right now. In his latest movie, Joy, he plays a medic instrumental in the first IVF births, and now he stars in new ITV drama Playing Nice, about the repercussions that follow when a hospital gives parents the wrong baby.

Critics have lambasted the show, with the Guardian and The Independent running one and two-star reviews. But fans have also been pointing out plot holes.

One wrote on X: “I cannot believe for a second that both couples would just be allowed to meet one another without professional mediation or supervision. Have the hospital authorities just shared addresses and told them to get on with it?”

Viewers on James Norton ITV drama Playing Nice: ‘I can’t stop watching’

While another said: “Surely there would be some kind of professional mediation or social worker/lawyer present in a neutral zone.. not “oh pop round for a glass of champers while we have a little chat about everything” kind of situation! So of the mark this #PlayingNice.”

Another said: “These couples are behaving as if their McDonald’s orders were mixed up, not their children from birth! #PlayingNice

Another called the drama “a load of preposterous nonsense,” adding: “How did James Norton read the script and think yeah this is a great character who I definitely need to play. Phil Davis looks like he’s had Botox. And just an absolutely bonkers plot.”

Others have had more confidence in the show starring the Happy Valley actor. The Times’ critic, whose review gave it four stars. Other viewers have been sharing theories about how the mix-up happened, with one sharing that they “didn’t even mean to put it on but can’t stop watching.”

Last year, Norton was on the London stage in A Little Life, a controversial show about depression involving self-harm and nudity. Our reviewer described it as “four hours of misery” but called Norton “electric.”

The show, with promotional material asking the question “what if your child was their child?”, has four episodes which are all available on the ITV Player.