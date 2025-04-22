Plans for new £100m train station approved

How the new train station could look.

Plans to build a new £100m train station in Liverpool have been given the green light in a major upgrade to the city’s transport infrastructure.

The station has been earmarked for the city’s Baltic Triangle district and was backed by Liverpool City Council’s planning committee.

The proposals are the first of four new stations planned for the city region including Daresbury (Halton), Woodchurch (Wirral) and Carr Mill (St Helens).

Now that approval has been granted, work is expected to start on highways improvements later this year before construction of the station begins in early 2026.

A target for the opening of the station has been set for the end of 2027.

Liverpool eyes ‘London-style transport system’

Steve Rotheram, mayor of the Liverpool City Region, said: “Planning permission was another major milestone for the Liverpool Baltic station scheme and I’m delighted we are now passed that and ready to get work underway.

“This is another step in our vision to build a fully integrated London-style transport system. We’re extending Merseyrail to more communities with future stations already planned in Daresbury, Woodchurch and Carr Mill. I believe good quality public transport is a right, not a privilege.

“For decades there were no new stations built on our network, so this is another major milestone in the development of the expansion of rail services in our region.

“It’s not just about improving connectivity – it’s about creating new opportunities, connecting our communities to jobs, education, and each other, and contributing to a healthier, greener Liverpool City Region.

“Investing almost £100m at the heart of one of the UK’s most vibrant areas, will help to make this part of the city more accessible to all while easing congestion and helping us achieve our net-zero targets.”

The new station will come after the £80m Headbolt Lane station opened in October 2023 in Kirkby.