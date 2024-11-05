Plans for England’s largest onshore windfarm unveiled in first since ban lifted

Proposals have been unveiled for what would amount to England’s largest onshore windfarm and the first since the Labour government overturned a nine-year de facto ban imposed by the Conservatives.

Cubico Sustainable Investments, a renewable energy developer, said the 100 MW project included an estimated £200m of investment and would create hundreds of skilled jobs over its lifetime.

Subject to planning permission, Scout Moor II may come into operation before 2030. It is expected to generate enough electricity to power more than 100,000 homes and meet over 10 per cent of Greater Manchester’s domestic energy needs.

The farm, based in Greater Manchester between Edenfield and Rochdale, would mark the first major onshore wind development since the former Conservative government created a de facto ban on onshore wind nine years ago.

The site would also be the fifth largest onshore wind power producer in the UK, with the top four all being based in Scotland.

In July, Chancellor Rachel Reeves removed two footnotes in the National Planning Policy Framework that had in effect prevented onshore wind projects being built in the UK. The footnotes, which applied to no other type of infrastructure, meant some schemes were thwarted if they faced even a single objection, despite practically all projects facing some local opposition.

The government is aiming to double Britain’s onshore wind power capacity by 2030.

Cubico currently operates more than 250 MW of wind and solar projects in the UK and has plans to invest around £300m in new green projects in the coming years.

Alongside the Scout Moor II site, the firm is proposing a multi-million pound Community Wealth Fund and Moorland Restoration and Management plan to support biodiversity in the area.

David Swindin, Chief Executive Officer at Cubico, said the proposals reflected a “strong confidence” in the UK’s renewable sector.

“We’re encouraged by the government’s vision to accelerate the build out of renewable energy infrastructure across the country, and we are committed to delivering projects that decarbonise our power system, enhance energy security, and benefit local communities.”

A government spokesperson said: “While we can’t comment on this specific case, onshore wind is crucial to making Britian a clean energy superpower, boosting the UK’s energy independence and protecting billpayers.

“We have taken immediate action in deploying onshore wind by overturning the defacto ban, setting up the Onshore Wind Taskforce, and are delivering almost 1 GW of onshore wind at the most recent renewables auction at prices that make it among the lowest-cost power sources to build and operate.”