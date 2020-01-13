Planning uncertainty over Nigel Farage Brexit night party

Confusion surrounds the fate of Nigel Farage’s Brexit night party as City Hall and Westminster Council wrangle over planning permission for the event.

The Brexit Party leader is planning on throwing a party at at Westminster’s Parliament Square to celebrate the UK’s exit from the EU at 11pm on 31 January.

The budget for the bash is reportedly £100,000, with capacity for up to 10,000 people.

Farage’s party is yet to gather approval from City Hall, which is in charge of planning permission for Parliament Square.

A Greater London Authority spokesperson said a decision will be made in due course, however a City Hall source told City A.M. the decision in reality rests with Westminster Council and if they’re willing to “play ball”.

“While the mayor is technically responsible for the area, in reality it is on them as it affects people in Westminster and there isn’t meant to be events there that late on a weekday,” they said.

“My understanding is that we’ll follow Wesminster council’s lead if they’re willing to go ahead.”

A Westminster City Council spokesperson denied the claim.

“It’s a decision for the mayor’s office,” they said.