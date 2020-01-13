And then there were five... Thornberry scrapes through to second round of Labour leadership race, as Lewis drops out

Five candidates have secured enough nominations to get through to the second round of the Labour leadership contest, with just one contender dropping out.

Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry is thought to have scraped through after she secured enough support from MPs and MEPs with just minutes to go, however Clive Lewis dropped out before the deadline.

I have lent my nomination to Emily to make sure that members are given the widest possible choice. I will be supporting @Keir_Starmer, but I wish all our excellent candidates the best of luck! https://t.co/te3Y2jvKQp — Afzal Khan MP (@Afzal4Gorton) January 13, 2020

Thornberry now goes up against fellow London MP shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer to succeed Jeremy Corbyn. They and the other candidates Rebecca Long-Bailey, Jess Phillips and Lisa Nandy to seek the backing of unions and/or local constituencies before the contest widens out to Labour members.

Starmer, the only man left running, is widely viewed as the frontrunner, having secured the backing of Unison early on.

A final decision won’t be announced until 4 April.

The deputy leadership race is also ongoing, with Angela Rayner the favourite to replace Tom Watson, who quit during the election campaign.

She is up against fellow frontbenchers Dawn Butler and Richard Burgon, as well as Tootiny MP Rosena Allin-Khan.

