Pitch Experiences CEO: Women's sport changing approach to hospitality

Pitch Experiences CEO Neil Bailey discusses how a surge in popularity for women’s sport has encouraged a new approach to hospitality.

Having worked in sport and the media for over twenty years, I’ve seen first-hand how much the game has changed – from the rise of the Premier League to the changing face of cricket with the creation of T20.

Sports hospitality is undergoing a refreshing and revolutionary period of change, driven by what you may think are two very different factors: the rise of women’s sport, and darts. And hospitality firms like Pitch Experiences have been rightly forced to move with the times.

When I tell people what I do for a living they imagine a world of banter, beer and beef and onion pies, where tables of senior City boys listen to ex-sports stars roll out their favourite tales from their glory days. Those days had a good run (and were fun) but they’re long gone now.

Changing the game

Sport is bigger than ever before and huge entertainment events across cricket, darts, football and rugby union are changing expectations of what corporate hospitality can be. The primary driving force behind this are the new audiences, as well as attitudes and approaches brought by the rise of women’s sport.

In recent years the Lionesses, Red Roses and England’s women’s cricket team have all been successful on home turf in front of sell-out crowds. As well as the feelgood factor of trophies, these moments have resulted in the desire for alternative matchday experiences and a more informal, family friendly atmosphere.

These changes are being mirrored not only in the stands but in the lounges and boxes too, with a USP key to fans wanting to pay more to get more. Anyhow, many in the industry would agree Pitch International is a front runner across women’s sport.

The elevated entertainment experience is now more casual cocktails than pies and pints; fine dining over finger food.

Top C-suite figures are bringing their children – more Labubu than laddy. As many as a third of our hospitality matchday guests are now kids.

And we have evolved to make our offering more family friendly at weekend events. A big day out requires different touchpoints to the old-school BNO and its women’s sporting events which are re-shaping the narrative.

England’s Lionesses are taking on China at Wembley in November and that match will see us hosting thirty senior businesswomen along with clients, colleagues and children – a different demographic to cater to than any event ten years ago.

Women’s sport is also changing the hospitality experience in other ways; our events regularly feature ex-internationals who bring something different to the dynamic. Female athletes whose playing days were just a few years ago were often semi-pro and had to work harder than many off the pitch to ensure they had opportunities on it.

As a result, they bring an openness and relatability which the audience embraces; we’re seeing a fan base which increasingly wants tactical insight and insider knowledge from multiple viewpoints, rather than simple banter (which is still important).

Of course if you join us at Pitch Experiences during the tea break at a Test Match, an England legend will still be on hand to regale you with a selection of sledges they received Down Under, yet the interval at a double header in The Hundred can range from an in-box DJ to an industry roundtable.

In the days where corporate teams are as likely to do a 5k together as go to the pub, adaptability is the key.

Of all the game-changing events I’ve experienced, arguably the most radical evolution of all has been the darts – especially with its showpiece Darts World Championships event at Ally Pally over Christmas and New Year. You may think that it’s all festive drinks and fancy dress but off camera in our hospitality area, it’s become the hottest ticket in town. Gourmet food and mixologists serve Christmas with a twist to influencers and industry leaders and we’re seeing a trend; when these guests join us at other sporting events like our hospitality at Twickenham, they want more of the same.

Sport is bigger than ever before but can also be consumed anywhere and everywhere. When attending an event, execs now want an experience to elevate the occasion. We, with Pitch Experiences, are moving with the times, and the rise and success of women’s sport, as well as the darts, have pointed modern hospitality in a new and exciting direction.

Neil Bailey is the CEO of Pitch Experiences