Pinewood-owner Aermont to enter £4bn race for Center Parcs

Center Parcs has enjoyed a post-pandemic boost

Specialist real estate investor Aermont is likely to join the £4bn race for holiday resort chain Center Parcs, as reported by Sky News.



Aermont, which operates in Europe, would join confirmed bidders KSL Capital Partners operating with Singapore’s Government Investment Corporation, and buyout giant CVC Capital Partners.



Former Center Parcs owner Blackstone and infrastructure fund Antin are considering making a bid.

Center Parcs has been owned by Canadian firm Brookfield Property Partners since 2015.

Brookfield hopes to make a hefty profit from the sale after it purchased Centre Parcs for £2.4bn from Blackstone back in 2015.

A deadline for the bids has been set for tomorrow, 20 June.



Aermont has been contacted by City A.M. for comment.