Pinewood gets Netflix, Disney and Amazon boost amid Trump’s tariffs threat

The third series of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be shot at Pinewood’s Shepperton Studios.

Deals with Netflix, Disney and Amazon have given iconic film studio group Pinewood a significant financial boost ahead of US President Donald Trump’s threatened tariffs.

For the 12 months to 31 March, 2025, Pinewood Group has reported a turnover of £213.1m, up from the £146.4m it achieved in the prior year.

Pinewood pointed to long deals with Netflix, Disney and Amazon as a factor behind its revenue rise.

New accounts have also revealed that its pre-tax profit rose from £24.5m to £35.3m over the same period.

The results come after Trump threatened in May to apply a 100 per cent tariff on all films made overseas.

On a post on his Truth Social, Trump said he was authorising the US Department of Commerce and Trade Representative to begin the process of imposing the levy.

The President said he was doing so because America’s movie industry was dying “a very fast death”.

Pinewood Group Pinewood Studios, Shepperton Studios and Pinewood Toronto Studios.

Pinewood announced in October 2024 that it planned to close its TV department in 2025.

Pinewood overcomes ‘sluggish rebound’ from strikes

Pinewood chief executive David Conway said: “It has been a positive year for the group, and I am pleased to report that we have delivered our financial objectives, even in the context of a sluggish rebound in production activity following the industry strikes of 2023.

“In early 2024, we concluded our latest expansion programme which added significant studio capacity to the group, and all new production accommodation was fully leased under long-term contracts throughout the year.

“It is this successful programme which has driven our robust year-on-year financial growth.

“We are now entering a new normal, where global production expenditure is no longer growing at the pace we experienced post-pandemic, but our Studios are evidencing that they are well placed to service the industry’s pivot towards quality.”