Picnic time! Get Michelin-quality food straight to your blanket

Last summer, during the hazy window of relaxed lockdown measures, I went for a picnic in London Fields. I wasn’t the only one. The entire borough appeared to have descended on the sorry-looking scorched grass. Apart from the laughable lack of social distancing, of which I was unwittingly a part, the most upsetting thing was the sight of dozens of Deliveroo drivers roaming the area, dwarfed by their backpacks, searching in vain for the right person to hand a pizza to.

Read more: I moved to an island paradise during the pandemic: You can too

When we’re allowed to meet in parks once more, this culinary dilemma may be a thing of the past. Supper London, a high-end food delivery service working with some of the cities top restaurants, will be able to deliver Michelin-starred dishes to pick-up areas in parks across the capital.

Using the geolocation app What3Words, which algorithmically divides the entire world into three metre squares (City AM HQ is located at “head.first.simply”), Supper’s bike couriers are able to drop off meals “directly to your picnic rug”.

Pick-up points will launch in 13 of London’s parks and green spaces: Regents Park, Hyde Park, Holland Park, Kensington Gardens, St James’s Park, Green Park, Russell Square, Lincoln Inn Fields, Whitehall Gardens, Battersea Park, Parsons Green, Shoreditch Park and Primrose Hill.

Read more: What will we wear to work after Covid? We ask the experts

The food is delivered on Japanese scooters fitted with temperature-regulating storage boxes featuring stabilisation systems – each bike also has a gyroscope inside – and thermal linings to ensure food is kept in the best possible condition and at the right temperatures.

“We are… the first delivery platform to cater to our customers outside the home and raise the bar when it comes to picnic food,” says Peter Georgiou, founder and CEO of Supper London. “This year, green spaces and parks are going to play a huge part in Londoners’ social lives and we are pleased to have been able to react quickly to government restrictions and cater for these occasions, delivering the best of London’s food and drink directly to our customers. There will be no cold sausage rolls or squashed sandwiches in sight!”

Restaurants working with Supper include Hakkasan, Coya, Sushi Samba, Club Gascon, Dinings SW3, Nobu, Arros QD, Crazy Pizza, Jean-Georges at The Connaught, Kanishka, Park Chinois, Roka, Seven Park Place by William Drabble, Zuma, 45 Jermyn Street, Fortnum & Mason Food Hall, Harrods Food Hall, Daylesford, HIDE and Taka. Find out more at Supper London.