Peter Shilton’s shirt from Maradona Hand of God to be auctioned

The shirt worn by England goalkeeper Peter Shilton when Diego Maradona scored his “Hand of God” goal at the 1986 World Cup is set to be auctioned for an estimated price of £300,000.

The infamous game saw Maradona lift the ball over Shilton using his left hand, putting Argentina ahead in a quarter-final that they would go on to win 2-1.

When asked about the first goal of the match, the former Napoli and Boca Juniors star stated that it was scored “a little with the head of Maradona and a little with the hand of God”.

After beating England, Argentina overcame Belgium and West Germany to lift the World Cup trophy for the second time in history.

Maradona’s shirt was sold for £7.1m

Memorabilia from the moment has previously attracted huge prices, with the late Maradona’s No10 shirt auctioned for a then-record £7.1m in May 2022.

Shilton’s shirt is being sold by a private collector from the UK as part of an auction set to take place next year, ahead of the 2026 World Cup final.

Other items to be sold at the same auction include Brazil legend Pele’s 1958 World Cup winner’s medal, valued at up to £500,000, as well as England goalkeeper Gordon Banks’ 1966 winner’s medal, with an approximate value of £300,000.

Next year’s World Cup will feature 48 teams and will be hosted by 16 cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States. England are yet to qualify for next year’s World Cup but widely expected to do so.

Argentina have already qualified for the tournament and will be looking to win it for a fourth time, after they lifted the trophy in 2022.