Fifa boss Infantino on Trump: ‘We will make entire world great again’

Fifa president Gianni Infantino hailed his ‘great friendship’ with Donal Trump ahead of his second inauguration as US president

Fifa chief Gianni Infantino has hailed his “great friendship” with US president-elect Donald Trump and vowed that they will “make the entire world great again”.

Infantino has forged close connections with Trump and the US, which will host the first edition of the expanded Club World Cup this summer and co-host the men’s World Cup next year.

Trump namechecked Infantino and the 2026 World Cup at a rally on Sunday ahead of his inauguration and the Fifa president, who was in attendance, called it “an incredible honour”.

“This is Fifa at the maximum of its respect; being mentioned by the new President of the United States of America in his victory rally, in his victory speech, is unique, is beautiful,” he said.

“I would like to thank President Trump, with whom I have a great friendship, and to assure him that, together, we will make not only America great again, but also the entire world, of course, because football – or soccer – unites the world.”

Trump is set to be president as the US hosts Fifa’s two biggest men’s tournaments in successive years, followed by the Olympic Games in 2028.

The US has also confirmed that it intends to make a joint bid with Mexico to host the Women’s World Cup in 2031, possibly rivalling England.

“I am going to be your president for the Olympics and for the World Cup,” he told the rally. “So Gianni, thank you for the World Cup, and everybody, thank you for the Olympics, we are going to have a great time.”

Under Infantino, Fifa has already established a major base in the States, opening a legal and compliance office in Florida last year.

Football’s world governing body has also signed up Bank of America to sponsor the World Cup – also being held in Canada and Mexico – and the Club World Cup.

The Club World Cup has had a rocky build-up but tickets are now on sale for the first ever 32-team edition, which is scheduled to take place every four years.