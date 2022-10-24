Pearson sales jump despite higher education slowdown

Publishing group Pearson said sales had risen seven per cent

Publishing group Pearson said underlying sales had jumped seven per cent in the past quarter as it doubled down on profits expectations for the year.

In a trading update on the past quarter, the firm said it had been “another good quarter” despite a slump in higher education sales which offset an “outstanding result” in English Language Learning and a good performance in Virtual Learning, Workforce Skills and Assessment & Qualifications.

The firm’s chief Andy Bird said he was “pleased with the continuing momentum” and the firm had widened its profit margins in the past quarter.

“We believe Pearson is well positioned for the future, and we are confident of being able to navigate the challenging macroeconomic environment,” he said.

“We are making strong progress in creating a digital learning ecosystem which can serve many more people across their lifetime of learning. This will lead to better outcomes for our learners and also deliver value for our shareholders and wider stakeholders.”

Bosses said they were on track to deliver “at least £100m of efficiencies” next year which will “accelerate improved margin expectations from 2025 to 2023”.

Shares in the firm jumped over two per cent on the news this morning.