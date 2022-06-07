Education group Pearson rakes in over £160m from EU deals

Education group Pearson is set to sell its K12 Courseware businesses in Italy and Germany for £163m, following several years of intermittent online learning.

The deal, cut with Finland-based Sanoma Corporation, will also see Pearson share its English language teaching products in Italy, Reuters first reported.

Pearson shares slipped 0.6 per cent to 746.4p per share by early afternoon.

Pearson had been struck hard by pandemic-induced lockdowns which saw children and teachers across the world adapt to online education.

The British education group launched a strategic review of its International Courseware local publishing businesses in March last year.

Amid the review, Pearson later sold off its Brazilian business in October for some £108m and launched a £350m share buyback programme to bolster its fiscal position.

As of April, Pearson had secured more than £75m in the buyback’s first tranche.