Paul Pogba handed four-year ban from football for failing doping test

CARLO CASTELLANI STADIUM, EMPOLI, ITALY – 2023/09/03: Paul Pogba of Juventus FC warms up during the Serie A football match between Empoli FC and Juventus FC. Juventus won 2-0 over Empoli. (Photo by Andrea Staccioli/Insidefoto/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Former Manchester United star Paul Pogba has been handed a four-year ban from football by Italian anti-doping chiefs for testing positive for testosterone.

Juventus and France midfielder Pogba returned the positive test after the Italian club’s first game of the season, against Udinese in August.

Responding to the decision, the 30-year-old said he has never knowingly cheated and intended to appeal the ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

If upheld, it would raise serious questions about his future in the game, given he could be in his mid-30s by the time the suspension expires.

Unless the ban is overturned or slashed during the next three months, he will be unavailable for France at this summer’s Euro 2024.

“I have today been informed of the Tribunale Nazionale Antidoping’s decision and believe that the verdict is incorrect,” said Pogba.

“I am sad, shocked and heartbroken that everything I have built in my professional playing career has been taken away from me.

“When I am free of legal restrictions the full story will become clear, but I have never knowingly or deliberately taken any supplements that violate anti-doping regulations.

“As a professional athlete I would never do anything to enhance my performance by using banned substances and have never disrespected or cheated fellow athletes and supporters of any of the teams I have played for, or against.

“As a consequence of the decision announced today I will appeal this before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.”

Pogba has won more than 90 caps for France, who he helped to win the World Cup in 2018 and the Nations League in 2021.

He returned to Juventus on a four-year contract in summer 2022 after a free transfer from United, but played just 161 minutes due mainly to injury.

Before that Pogba won three trophies at United, who he rejoined from Juventus in a then-world record £89m deal in 2016.

He first moved to Italy in 2012, three years after leaving his native France for United’s youth set-up. Pogba left England after becoming frustrated at a lack of first-team action.

Pogba has been provisionally suspended since September. He requested his B sample be tested but that, too, proved positive.