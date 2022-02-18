Roof of O2 Arena in London ripped to pieces as Storm Eunice batters UK

The dome was damaged by strong winds. (Image credit: Ben Hubbard via Twitter).

The O2 venue in London has been damaged by strong gusts of wind, video footage on social media has shown.

A video posted on Twitter on Friday shows parts of the roof of the music venue in Greenwich in shreds.

In another video, Ben Hubbard, who said he was filming from the adjacent InterContinental hotel, said: “It started off as one small panel down in the corner, went right up to the centre, now it’s in the second, third and fourth panel, being completely shredded.

“I’m not sure there’s anything that can be done, this is serious damage.”

A concert with hip hop group the Fugees had been scheduled at the arena tonight but has now been cancelled.

A statement from the arena this afternoon said the affected areas had been cleared and the O2 would remain closed for the rest of the day.

It added: “Due to today’s adverse weather conditions, we can confirm that there has been some damage caused to the tent fabric in our roof at The O2.

“The safety of our visitors remains of paramount importance, and we will continue to assess the ongoing situation and act accordingly.”

Other social media users shared images and footage of the damage to the arena’s dome.

A red warning has been issued for South East England and London, meaning there is a threat to life, with the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan urging Londoners to stay inside on Friday.

Meanwhile, on the coast:

Jaw dropping: Record breaking winds of 196 kmph on the Isle of Wight as storm Eunice is battering the UK. #storm #stormeunice #IsleofWight #Eunice pic.twitter.com/oNGrRDUgYG — Michiel Willems (@michielwil) February 18, 2022

