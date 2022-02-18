Watch LIVE: Planes make most treacherous landings at Heathrow as Storm Eunice batters UK

Thousands of Brits are currently glued to a live stream of dozens of planes making the most treacherous landings at Heathrow airport.

Big Jet TV has its biggest ever live audience as people watch Jerry Dyer’s commentary on planes landing during high winds.

Storm Eunice is currently battering the UK, with disruptions across the entire country, including power cuts and cancelled flights.

Millions across the country have been warned against non-essential travel as Eunice hits the UK with gusts of up to 90mph expected.

Meanwhile, on the Isle of Wight:

Jaw dropping: Record breaking winds of 196 kmph on the Isle of Wight as storm Eunice is battering the UK. #storm #stormeunice #IsleofWight #Eunice pic.twitter.com/oNGrRDUgYG — Michiel Willems (@michielwil) February 18, 2022

this is a wheelie good video



pic.twitter.com/LQnXY64hHi — Daniel (@Clark1995Clark) February 17, 2022

And over in the capital, the O2 venue in east London has been damaged by strong gusts of wind, video footage on social media has shown.

A video posted on Twitter on Friday shows parts of the roof of the music venue in Greenwich in shreds.

In another video, Ben Hubbard, who said he was filming from the adjacent InterContinental hotel, said: “It started off as one small panel down in the corner, went right up to the centre, now it’s in the second, third and fourth panel, being completely shredded.

“I’m not sure there’s anything that can be done, this is serious damage.”

A concert with hip hop group the Fugees had been scheduled at the arena tonight but has now been cancelled.

Other social media users shared images and footage of the damage to the arena’s dome.