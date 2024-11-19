Pagaille can Catch rivals cold with cut in the ground

Royale Pagaille won last season’s Betfair Chase

NATIONAL Hunt trainers will be breathing a sigh of relief with the wet and wintry weather that has swept into all corners of the UK this week, with it bringing a notable easing in the ground.

Conditions have been dry for so long that many horses have had to delay their seasonal reappearances, but now we should see the fields filling up and hopefully some of Jump racing’s stars taking each other on.

That looks to be the case in Saturday’s Betfair Chase (3.05pm) if the likes of Bravemansgame, Hewick, Ahoy Senor and Grey Dawning all stand their ground.

The last mentioned missed an earlier engagement in the Charlie Hall due to the ground being too quick and the going should be more suitable for him come Saturday.

Whether he wants a real slog over three miles, which tends to be the way in the Betfair, I’m not so sure though and at the prices I’d rather swerve him.

With rain around throughout this week, I’m expecting the going at Haydock to be no better than soft come Saturday, which is likely to count against Bravemansgame, Hewick and The Real Whacker.

It’s not certain that Willie Mullins will send Capodanno over for this assignment – a race he has surprisingly never won – but even if the eight-year-old was to take his chance, he looks to have a bit to find on form.

Venetia Williams’ ROYALE PAGAILLE is the one that looks set to have conditions in his favour.

This 10-year-old loves it around Haydock, winning four of his five starts at the Merseyside track, and his only defeat among those runs came on good-to-soft ground, while all his wins were on soft or heavy ground.

A winner of this race last year, when proving too strong for Bravemansgame, he has only been seen once since that victory, when falling in the Cotswold Chase in January.

While he has to overcome a lengthy absence, he won this race first time up last time around and is sure to be ready to attempt a strong defence of his crown.

The more rain that falls the better for him, and if this develops into a slog, there’s no horse better equipped to deal with conditions.

At a general 5/1, he still offers value.

A feature of this season so far is the sparkling form of Harry and Dan Skelton.

Four winners at last week’s Cheltenham November Meeting prove they mean business and they look to have a strong hand in the competitive Stayers’ Handicap Hurdle (2.30pm).

Doyen Quest was one of those winners last week, when stepped up to three miles for the first time, and he is well-in here under a five-pound penalty.

Harry Skelton is set to take the ride too, so he is very much the one to beat.

However, it’s another from the same yard that caught my eye in CATCH HIM DERRY, who could be well-handicapped off a low weight.

He’s held in high regard by the yard, and could not have won any easier on his reappearance at Newton Abbot.

Tristan Durrell’s claim means that he is effectively only four pound higher in the weights now, and any rain that falls will suit, so he looks a good each-way proposition at 8/1.

I’m also looking to another Skelton horse to do the business in the competitive 2m3f handicap hurdle (1.15pm) in KNICKERBOCKERGLORY at around 12/1.

He bolted up on his reappearance in a strong Ascot handicap last season and is only two pounds higher in the weights here.

Harry Skelton is in the saddle, and with conditions set to suit, he could be a big player.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Knickerbockerglory e/w 1.15pm Haydock

Catch Him Derry e/w 2.30pm Haydock

Royale Pagaille 3.05pm Haydock