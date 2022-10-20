Oxbridge rugby duo on for date with Twickenham for Varsity Matches

Varsity Matches will return to Twickenham Stadium next Spring

The spring of next year will see Twickenham Stadium host Oxford and Cambridge’s Varsity Matches once again.

The men’s and women’s teams for the two renowned universities will clash at the home of rugby on 25 March 2023 – the second consecutive time the match has moved to a Saturday after the Six Nations in hope of improving the fan experience.

Like last year the double-header will be sponsored by US-Headquartered investment bank Jefferies.

The Battle of the Blues has a rugby history dating back over 150 years and has seen a number of internationals appear in the light and dark blue strips of each university.

Cambridge lead the men’s series 64-62 while Oxford lead the women’s 20-13.

Former England, Toulouse and Leicester Tiger Toby Flood will return to the match for Cambridge men after making his debut last year as captain while Oxford will be led by Australian Tom Osborne – Emilia Bushrod will captain the women’s Light Blues while Lauren Webb will head up the Dark Blues.

“We have assembled an exceptional group of partners to host this year’s fixtures at Twickenham,” said Varsity Matches board member Christina Haddad.

“A lot of time has been spent listening to our audience, and it’s clear that spectators welcome the move to a weekend in spring.

“With this adjustment and with the pandemic in the rear-view mirror, the Varsity Matches are returning to the home of England rugby bigger and better than ever.

“We are looking forward to welcoming the crowds back on March 25 to back the Blues as they fight it out once more in this centuries-old rivalry.”

The men’s match will be the 94th time the two sides have met at Twickenham.