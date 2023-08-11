Owen Farrell is the only world class player in England’s Rugby World Cup squad

Let’s address the fact staring us in the face that there’s only one current world class player in the England World Cup squad named by Steve Borthwick on Monday (PA).

The 33-man squad is largely experienced and capable, but it’s not a side I see lifting the William Webb Ellis Trophy come the end of autumn.

Oh, and that world class player? Owen Farrell.

Farrell best in the world?

I genuinely believe he is the best No10 in Britain, and possibly the world.

Few fly-halves orchestrate a game like he can, and it’s a crying shame there are players around him that aren’t on the same level as him.

Sure Maro Itoje can be, Tom Curry can be, Jamie George can be, but they’re not at the moment, and some of that is down to the coaching choices this England outfit are making.

Adventure was lacking in the Six Nations, it was lacking against Wales in Cardiff last weekend and it could well be lacking this weekend too.

And the answer to that, as demonstrated by the 20-9 loss last Saturday, is not Marcus Smith.

The Harlequins youngster will get a game at next month’s Rugby World Cup, of course he will, but he’s England’s third choice.

Farrell is so far ahead of the other No10s in the squad and George Ford is better than Smith for me at the moment.

I am not even sure Smith makes a 23 against Argentina or in the latter stages, if England get there.

But I can understand why he has been named, as a point of difference.

Who else is there?

And overall I don’t hate Borthwick’s squad. The question for England and their pathways system is one of where the options are, where’s the French or Irish-style depth for key positions?

Nowhere, that’s where. Who else do you pick if not this 33?

Some of these players are heading to their fourth Rugby World Cup, and maybe we have just got used to the talent so seeing staples picked shouldn’t come as a surprise.

But against Wales, granted with a second team, England looked old school; a phase here or there before a punt down the pitch.

And I am not for one moment saying that England are going to lose to the likes of Japan, Samoa and Chile, but those sides will now see Borthwick’s game plan as one which could reward them with a losing or try bonus point.

It’s a game plan that’s just so predictable.

England have one of the lowest points returns per entry into the 22 and one of the highest points concessions per opposition 22 entry. Not ideal.

World Cup clarity

Which is why, on one hand, I can understand why he has fired his shot so early in naming the squad in the first week of August. It gives clarity, a quality this England side so desperately needs.

Others would suggest that the early announcement only benefits rivals, but Borthwick’s target is Argentina – England’s first game. Win that and they’re well on their way to the last eight, they don’t need to navigate games against tier two nations before they get their big Test.

England have their blinkers on and Argentina are their finishing post. It’s all they need to worry about for the next month.

But with just one world class player in their ranks at the moment, the task is an uphill one.

England, on current viewing, are not winning the World Cup. They’ve got just weeks to change that.

Former England Sevens captain Ollie Phillips is the founder of Optimist Performance, experts in leadership development and behavioural change. Follow Ollie on Twitter and on LinkedIn.