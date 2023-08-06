Slade set to be left out of Borthwick’s England Rugby World Cup squad

England centre Henry Slade is set to be left out of Steve Borthwick’s World Cup squad, which will be named at 10am tomorrow morning.

The shock omission comes as England head coach Borthwick chooses to name his squad a month out from this autumn’s tournament, taking place in France next month.

Other players expected to be ditched by the former Leicester head coach are Newcastle Falcons hooker Jamie Blamire and Bordeaux No8 – and soon to be Saracens back-row – Tom Willis.

Borthwick’s ins and outs

It is understood, according to reports in The Times, that 50-cap Slade was left bewildered over his omission from the 33-man squad.

England lost 20-9 to Wales on Saturday in a match which was billed by some as a selection showdown.

Slade did not participate in the loss in Cardiff but was likely part of the selection discussion that took place after the match between Borthwick and his coaching staff, many of whom were with the former England international during his stint at Leicester Tigers.

England have three further matches this autumn – at home to Wales and Fiji and away to Ireland – before they head to the World Cup, where they will take Argentina, Japan, Samoa and debutants Chile.

“Every one of these experiences will be positive for us as we build over the next few weeks to the World Cup,” Borthwick said.

“Over the coming weeks the team will sharpen up.

“We’re still in quite a big training phase and we will sharpen up over the next three games together.

“I will reflect where I am in terms of the squad selection and whether this game changes anything or clarifies anything regarding that.”

It is expected that Joe Marchant – who was one of the few highlights in Saturday’s defeat – will make the squad alongside Harlequins teammates Marcus Smith and Danny Care.