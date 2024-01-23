England Six Nations blow as Lawrence leaves squad with injury

BATH, ENGLAND – JANUARY 14: Ollie Lawrence of Bath Rugby looks on prior to the Investec Champions Cup match between Bath Rugby and Racing 92 at Recreation Ground on January 14, 2024 in Bath, England. (Photo by Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images)

England were dealt a major Six Nations blow on Tuesday with news that Ollie Lawrence would be leaving their training camp through injury.

The Bath centre has been one of the form players in this year’s Premiership and was expected to play a key role in Steve Borthwick’s plans in the first Six Nations since the world cup.

He scored for his club side in their Champions Cup defeat to Toulouse at the weekend.

Uncapped Harlequins winger Oscar Beard and Sale Sharks hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie are also out of the training squad with injury.

“Max Ojomoh (Bath Rugby), Will Muir (Bath Rugby) and Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons) have been called into England Men’s Guinness Six Nations training squad,” an England rugby statement read.

“The trio replace Oscar Beard (Harlequins) Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby) and Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks) who have withdrawn due to injury.

“Beard will travel to England’s training base in Girona where he will continue his return to play protocol.”

Ojomoh has partnered Lawrence at Bath this season while teammate Muir was unlucky to miss out on the initial squad selection earlier this month.

Blamire’s inclusion comes after Newcastle picked up their first win of the season, away to Perpignan in the Challenge Cup, and means Gloucester are the only Premiership side without a player in Borthwick’s side.

The squad are training in Spain ahead of the Six Nations, which begins next month.

England open their Six Nations campaign away to Italy in Rome before hosting rivals Wales at Twickenhem.

Steve Borthwick’s side then take on Scotland in the Calcutta Cup at Murrayfield in Edinburgh before hosting Ireland at the home of English rugby.

The Red Rose group conclude their Six Nations campaign away to France, where they will play in Lyon due to the Stade de France’s use in the PAris 2024 Olympics later this year.