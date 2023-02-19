George Ford back in the England fold after returning from injury

George Ford has returned to the England Rugby fold with the fly-half being called up to a training squad ahead of this weekend’s fixture against Wales.

The Sale Sharks No10 is part of a 36-player squad having played his first Premiership game since last year’s final on Saturday – he hasn’t featured for England since the final match of last year’s Six Nations.

Uncapped duo Fraser Dingwall and Cadan Murley, of Northampton Saints and Harlequins respectively, also head into Steve Borthwick’s wider squad before the head coach trims it down ahead of this weekend’s clash in the Welsh capital Cardiff.

Winger Ollie Hassell-Collins, who started England’s loss versus Scotland and win versus Italy, was not selected due to a knee issue.

Courtney Lawes has been included in the 36-man training squad as he continues to recover from an injury that’s kept him out of action thus far.

David Ribbans has been included in the squad despite confirming he’d be moving to French giants Toulon after this year’s Rugby World Cup.

This weekend’s game was thrown into doubt last week after Welsh players suggested they could strike over contract issues – while the international side is invitational only, the players could refuse to play in the famous Six Nations fixture.

England training squad

Forwards

Ollie Chessum, Dan Cole, Tom Curry, Alex Dombrandt, Tom Dunn, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, David Ribbans, Bevan Rodd, Sam Simmonds, Kyle Sinckler, Will Stuart, Mako Vunipola, Jack Walker, Jack Willis

Backs

Henry Arundell, Fraser Dingwall, Owen Farrell, Tommy Freeman, George Ford, Ollie Lawrence, Max Malins, Joe Marchant, Alex Mitchell, Cadan Murley, Henry Slade, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Jack van Poortvliet, Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs