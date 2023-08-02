England face interesting Test as Gatland picks mixed Wales squad

England will go up against a blend of inexperienced and veteran players on Saturday as they get their Rugby World Cup warm-up schedule underway against Wales in Cardiff. Head coach Warren Gatland named his squad a day earlier than planned and has combined uncapped players with centurions in a 23 containing 672 international Wales caps. (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group via Getty Images)

Steve Borthwick will name his England squad this morning with it expected to feature the likes of Lewis Ludlam, Ollie Chessum and Danny Care.

The former Leicester coach, whose first match in charge of England came in February, will name his World Cup squad on Monday.

Ospreys back-row Jac Morgan, aged 23, will captain Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday as Wales get set to face England twice in two weeks before hosting the reigning world champions South Africa later this month.

“I have been really pleased with the players’ effort and commitment in Turkey [most recent training camp], Switzerland and the mini camps in Wales, but now it is about putting what we’ve been training into practice,” Gatland said.

“There is some great competition among the squad in all positions, and we’ve selected a team this week with a few debutants because we want to give them the opportunity to see what they can do.

“There is a lot to play for over the next three matches, and everyone is still in contention to make that final squad for France.”

Gatland and Borthwick have been in their roles as head coaches of Wales and England for the same number of games, but Warren has previously had experience with Wales and took them to the semi-finals of the last World Cup in Japan as head coach.

Former England prop Henry Thomas appears on the bench for Wales having switched allegiances while there are four other uncapped players.

Gatland is expected to announce his final squad later this month ahead of group matches against Eddie Jones’ Australia, Georgia – who beat them last year – Fiji and Portugal.