Options and ConnectWise Mark Five Years Delivering Secure Cloud Backup to AtlasWorkplace Clients

Options Technology (Options), the leading provider of managed services and IT infrastructure solutions to the global financial sector, today announced its five-year partnership with ConnectWise Cloud Backup. The collaboration has strengthened AtlasWorkplace, Options’ fully managed IT platform, by delivering seamless, secure, and compliant backup and recovery capabilities for clients’ data within Microsoft 365.

Since their partnership began in 2020, Options and ConnectWise have collaborated to integrate lightning-fast recovery and enterprise-grade backup solutions into AtlasWorkplace. Clients enjoy unlimited automated backups and storage, regulatory compliance assurance, and the confidence that their Microsoft 365 data workloads are secure, protected, and fully managed.

Danny Moore, President and CEO, commented, “Over the past five years, our partnership with ConnectWise has been a cornerstone in delivering the resilience and security our clients expect from a fully managed IT platform designed for hedge funds, private equity firms, asset managers, and institutional finance. This milestone reflects not only the strength of our joint services but also our shared vision of empowering organizations with secure, scalable, and innovative solutions that enable clients to operate globally with confidence and maintain the highest standards of compliance.”

Russell Humphries, EVP of Product Management, Data Protection and Cybersecurity at ConnectWise, added, “Partnering with Options has enabled us to bring the reliability of ConnectWise Cloud Backup to some of the most demanding industries in the world. We are proud of the impact our collaboration has had on AtlasWorkplace and look forward to building on this foundation as we continue to deliver powerful backup and recovery solutions that help clients stay protected, productive, and prepared for the future.”

Options serves a global portfolio of leading financial institutions, including banks, hedge funds, trading firms, and brokers, where security, reliability, and efficiency are mission critical. As the industry embraced cloud-based platforms, Options recognized an opportunity to evolve its infrastructure with a scalable solution that could meet the growing needs of its clients and support continued innovation.

The announcement follows a series of recent developments at Options including the expansion of its Microsoft direct billing capabilities in Latin America and the Caribbean region, its private AI deployment with atNorth data center and the launch of AtlasInsight Capture 200.

Options Technology:

Options Technology (Options) is a financial technology company at the forefront of banking and trading infrastructure. We serve clients globally with offices in New York, London, Paris, Belfast, Cambridge, Chicago, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Dubai, Sydney and Auckland. At Options, our services are woven into the hottest trends in global technology, including high-performance Networking, Cloud, Security, and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

About ConnectWise:

ConnectWise is the leading software company empowering managed service providers (MSPs) with the technology that runs small and midsized businesses (SMBs) worldwide. With over 40 years of commitment to partner success, ConnectWise delivers innovative software, services, and an open ecosystem of integrations that drive growth. The ConnectWise Asio™ platform offers unmatched scale and AI-backed automation to provide a comprehensive technology stack for MSPs, including PSA, RMM, cybersecurity, and data protection. Discover how ConnectWise is transforming the IT industry at connectwise.com.

