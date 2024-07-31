Opera out to hit high notes in the Nassau

Ryan Moore partners Aidan O’Brien’s Opera Singer in the Nassau Stakes

THERE’s more Group One action to look forward to on today’s card from Glorious Goodwood, with the Nassau Stakes (3.35pm) for the fillies and mares.

Aidan O’Brien has won four editions of the Nassau, but hasn’t triumphed since Winter’s victory in 2017, and the master of Ballydoyle relies on OPERA SINGER here.

This daughter of US Triple Crown winner Justify was a seriously impressive winner of the Prix Marcel Boussac at Longchamp at the end of last season but hasn’t hit the same heights this campaign.

That’s not to say she’s run badly on either of her two starts, finishing third in the Irish 1000 Guineas and then when a good second to Porta Fortuna in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Both of those came over a mile and she is expected to improve now stepping up to 10 furlongs for the first time.

Both her and high-class five-year-old EMILY UPJOHN are tough to split at the head of the market.

John and Thady Gosden’s filly finished a narrow second to Bluestocking in the Pretty Polly last time, and she might well have won had she not got lonely in front after taking up the lead a long way out.

That’s form that has stood up well since, with Bluestocking finishing second in last weekend’s King George, so there’s every reason to suggest Emily Upjohn can go one better here.

It’s too tough to call between them and instead I will be combining them both in a Quinella with World Pool.

There have been some surprises in the Nassau in recent times – Japan’s Dierdre won at 20/1 in 2019, while last year’s winner Al Husn was sent off at 9/1 – and if there is to be another upset, it may well come from ELMALKA.

She showed stamina was a strong suit when staying on powerfully to land the 1000 Guineas in May and looks ready for this step up in trip to 10 furlongs now, after getting outpaced in the Coronation behind Opera Singer.

I’ll be playing her in my Quinella along with Opera Singer and Emily Upjohn.

As has been the case all week at Goodwood, the opening race, on this occasion the Kincsem Handicap (1.50pm), looks fiercely competitive.

New Wathnan Racing recruit, Midnight Gun, is a warm order here after impressing on handicap debut at Newmarket last time.

However, I’m a bit concerned about this step up in trip for the son of Kingman, who is out of top-class miler Sky Lantern, and would be wary about taking a short price about him.

PALACE GREEN, a horse that trainer Richard Hughes thinks plenty of, is one I’ll be playing in World Pool’s Win and Place markets.

He looked unlucky in the Golden Gates at Ascot last time, when boxed in on the rail in the home straight and never getting a run.

He did travel well through that contest and granted a clear passage here he could prove well-treated under Oisin Murphy.

The other for a Win and Place bet with World Pool is INTO BATTLE, who brings some excellent form into this with a fifth in the London Gold Cup two starts ago.

He was then seen staying on well in the closing stages at Sandown last time, when short of room up the rail.

This step back up in trip will help this son of Churchill, who has also been gelded since that run, and I can see him going close.

For a rock-solid Quinella, throw in SISYPHEAN, who won by five lengths at York last time and can go well again despite a 10-pound rise.

POINTERS

Palace Green (Win and Place) 1.50pm Goodwood

Into Battle (Win and Place) 1.50pm Goodwood

Palace Green, Into Battle, Sisyphean (Quinella) 1.50pm Goodwood

Opera Singer, Emily Upjohn, Elmalka (Quinella) 3.35pm Goodwood