Olympics: Rugby sevens needs Dupont and USA to be medal contenders

As a former sevens player, the Olympics is always an exciting time. We see the very best of a bunch of athletes who otherwise go under the radar across the rest of the calendar.

But in a rugby-mad country like France, where stars like Toulouse and international No9 Antoine Dupont will be on show, this is the time for sevens to take off once and for all.

The problem the smaller format of the sport has had relates to the commercial attractiveness and viability of a product that lasts eight hours and isn’t finished inside one day.

When London was on the World Sevens circuit, you would see the Saturday at Twickenham packed and the Sunday sparse.

Sevens is exciting, quick, fresh and often unpredictable. But over three or four days attention spans can diminish.

And while that has not changed at Paris 2024, where the men’s sevens tournament started on Wednesday – at least rugby is in its own showpiece slot.

Live Olympic coverage is hard to come by. Sports are relying on major events like the 100m final or track cycling team pursuit to draw in viewers.

So rugby has two days, Wednesday and Thursday, as one of just a few sports on show before the Games officially begins.

Then the men’s finals on Saturday evening will get their coverage across the globe. The women’s event starts on Sunday.

Dupont needs Olympics success

This is why it’s vital the likes of Dupont play and succeed in Paris. It will draw in the crowds and ensure there’s consistent viewership for a sport often left behind in the wider rugby sphere.

Aussie great Michael Hooper and All Black Sonny-Bill Williams had a crack at sevens and gave it up soon after.

Which is what makes Dupont’s run to Paris especially exciting. He took up the challenge relatively recently, has tasted success and has earned his spot at the Stade de France.

A French gold medal at these Games would be extraordinary and the first of that colour for a European nation at the Olympics.

It would also vindicate his decision to leave Toulouse’s weekly line-up for global success – especially after the failure of the Rugby World Cup for Les Bleus in 2023.

Dupont is the global star of rugby at the moment and having him in the sevens is a compliment to the sport and the Olympics. He’s the Kylian Mbappe of rugby, and Kylian isn’t in the Olympic football!

His success is imperative to the success of sevens going forward. It’s been confirmed for the next Olympic Games too, which is why we also need strong showings by the men’s and women’s USA teams, no matter where they finish.

If rugby is serious about growing the game in America – which they must be given they’ve handed them two World Cups – the US need to perform and build a narrative back home. Otherwise the run to LA 2028, RWC 2029 and RWC 2031 is going to be painful.

Former England Sevens captain Ollie Phillips is the founder of Optimist Performance. Follow Ollie @OlliePhillips11

