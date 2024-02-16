Ollie Phillips: Ireland top my Six Nations half term report card

Dublin , Ireland – 11 February 2024; Craig Casey of Ireland is substituted for Jamison Gibson-Park, left, during the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Italy at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

It’s half term and even the Six Nations is taking a week off. So in this fallow week, after two rounds, it’s about time we handed out some reports and grades. I am a firm but fair teacher and my grades reflect that, so here goes.

Top of the Six Nations class

Ireland – A+

Andy Farrell’s Ireland have been the perfect role models over the opening two rounds. Against France they were able to demonstrate great communication and creativity; they were top entertainers and returned a good result against the pre-tournament favourites. Against Italy they expressed themselves well and were stars of the weekend. Top fortnight for the four provinces.

England – B+

They’re the class overachievers. They have a lot of endeavour and they’re the hardest working – having beaten both Italy and Wales in their two games – but at times they lack direction and creativity. It’s a good effort but they’re a long way off matching Ireland at the top of the rankings.

Scotland – B-

It’s been a super effort for Scotland over the start of this campaign, they work hard and probably deserve more than their one win from two matches. But their round two contest against France showed that they can get distracted, they should have won that match but let it slip at the end by relying on referees.

Room for half term improvement

France – B-

The pre-tournament favourites are talented but they’re not achieving anywhere near their potential. They’ve got a lot of creativity but they’re unable to focus when it matters and have regressed from their high-achieving level of the last two years. Definitely room for improvement.

Wales – C-

Warren Gatland’s Wales really are trying hard. They have a good focus and an immense level of potential but they’ve definitely got room to grow. They’re young and plucky but they need to knuckle down and get on a level with some of their peers.

Italy D+

What to say about Italy? There’s so much enthusiasm within them and they’re putting in a great effort under Gonzalo Quesada but they lack concentration and discipline. Often the confidence seems absent and they’re somewhat aimless in important moments. But the foundations are there to see substantial growth if they put their minds to it.

Former England Sevens Captain Ollie Phillips is the founder of Optimist Performance, experts in leadership development behavioural change and executive coaching support. Follow Ollie on Twitter and on LinkedIn @OlliePhillips11