Ofwat is hiring a £70,000 media chief. The key skill? Crisis communications

Ofwat, the water regulator, is looking for somebody to handle media relations during a miserable time for the wider industry

The embattled water regulator is hiring a head of media relations to lead its communications efforts – with the right candidate an expert in ‘crisis communications.’

Ofwat has been criticised by campaigners and politicians alike for the sorry state of the nation’s water infrastructure.

The right candidate will have the “ability to rapidly brief on complex issues” and “extensive experience managing media relations for high profile organisations within a dynamic environment.”

Whoever takes the job, advertised at a salary between £55,000 and £70,000, will be faced with almost universal criticism of Ofwat’s handling of the industry.

The regulator has come under particular fire for allowing private water companies to run up extraordinary debt piles, with the industry now around £60bn underwater.

Ofwat chief executive David Black told a committee that the regulator had taken a “relatively hands-off approach” to water firm financing but had now put the issue higher up the agenda.

Ofwat has also been given short shrift by MPs in areas facing water shortages and sewage overflow issues.

Sir Robert Goodwill, the chair of the environment committee in the House of Commons, said the regulator had been “asleep at the wheel” over the particular problems of Thames Water, which is still in serious financial difficulty due to sky-high debt servicing costs.

And the whole industry from private companies to Ofwat has been the target of anti-sewage campaigners over recent years, as the widespread practice of dumping untreated sewage into UK rivers and seas has come under greater public scrutiny.

Much of the increased visibility has come about thanks to work by campaigners including Feargal Sharkey, the former Undertones frontman, and groups like SOSWhitstable.

The new media relations chief at Ofwat will be expected to deal with stories that “move at a rapid pace.”

Ofwat describes its role as “to help the sector build trust and confidence with customers, the environment and wider society: keeping water flowing, bills affordable and helping ensure the health of our rivers and waterways. We push hard to improve day-to-day water company performance for customers, including on leakage, sewer flooding and customer service.”

The regulator describes itself as “forward-thinking, creative, innovative and ambitious. We actively encourage autonomy, collaboration and innovation and we have a unique culture fostered by trust, flexibility and respect.”

According to the job ad on LinkedIn, 78 people have applied for the role over the last two weeks.