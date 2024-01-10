One Thames Water storm overflow has been pumping sewage into a river for more than 900 hours straight

One Thames Water overflow drain has been pumping sewage into a nearby river for more than 900 hours straight

A Thames Water storm overflow has been pumping sewage into a local river, continuously, for more than a month.

The overflow in Fairford, in Gloucestershire, has been discharging sewage into the River Coln since December 3 – more than 900 hours ago – according to Thames Water’s own real-time discharge map, launched almost a year ago to the day.

“Our monitor indicates this storm overflow is currently discharging. This means there could be sewage in this section of the watercourse,” the firm’s map says.

The same problem is also currently unfolding across multiple other locations within several miles of Fairford.

Ampney St Peter feeding into Ampney Brook, a River Thames tributary, has been discharging for over 13 days, while the Lechlade overflow has been discharging for ten into the River Leach.

A Thames Water spokesperson said: “We are working hard to make these discharges unnecessary and have published plans to upgrade over 250 of our sewage treatment works (STW) and sewers to treat the high volumes of incoming sewage and reduce the need for overflows during wet weather – this includes an upgrade to Fairford sewage works which will provide a major increase to the site’s treatment capacity.”

“We regard all discharges as unacceptable and are sorry to those affected by this. The overflows are designed to operate automatically when the sewer network is about to be overwhelmed which then releases diluted wastewater into rivers, rather than letting it back up into people’s homes.”

The Fairford overflow was spotted by rock star turned water campaigner, Feargal Sharkey.

Your Wednesday morning @thameswater sewage dumping update.



The Fairford sewage overflow has been dumping sh*t into the River Coln, Gloucestershire for the last 908 hours 11 mins.



That's nonstop since 3rd December last year. pic.twitter.com/y63NbB09TF — Feargal Sharkey (@Feargal_Sharkey) January 10, 2024

The company added: “we remain the only company to provide live alerts for all untreated discharges and this ‘near real-time’ data is available to customers as a map on our website and is also available through an open data platform for third parties, such as swimming and environmental groups to use.”

Last week, Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS) slashed its stake in Thames Water to £364.4m from £955.8m the year before.

Newly-minted chief executive, former Aggreko head Chris Weston, will face operational challenges as well as the firm’s mounting debt pile and potentially volatile financial outlook.

“I recognise that this business is critical to both society and the UK and how important it is that we restore confidence in our operations and financial position, he said following his appointment.